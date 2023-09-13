Ange Postecoglou has made waves at Tottenham since moving from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Many people had written off the club’s chances of getting close to the top six when Harry Kane departed. Instead, they are off to a blazing-fast start this season.

A truly surprising beautiful play has propelled them to second place on the Premier League table at the moment. The success of the North London side is due to its new coach. He earned nothing but acclaim from the Spurs faithful.

Celtic suffered setback after Postecoglou left for Tottenham

Celtic had just won a domestic treble. Yet, Postecoglou decided to move south to the Premier League with Tottenham. In Scotland, Postecoglou had already established himself as an outstanding manager.

After the dismal 2020-21 season, he came in and immediately and drastically improved the club. Over the following two years, he helped the Bhoys win five titles, drawing the attention of the Lilywhites.

Understandably, the Australian’s move saddened Celtic fans. Still, they knew it was likely his final opportunity to lead a Premier League powerhouse. He has detailed his motivations for accepting the Spurs’ head coaching position this summer in an interview this week.

What did Ange Postecoglou say?

“I love a challenge. I’ve done that through my whole career. Every step along the way I’ve decided when to move and I’ve usually moved on the back of success wherever I’ve been and that’s because there’s a challenge out there that really stirs me,” he told talkSPORT.

“You’ve got to get asked, that’s the first thing and secondly you look at what you’re going into and I think that the fact that it is one of the biggest clubs in the world but hasn’t had success for a very long time is probably the key driver for me.

“When you go into a challenge like that you know that, should you be able to implement the things that you want to and things go well, you can make a mark on the club you work for and that’s what I’ve tried to do at all of my clubs.

“That was the biggest attraction for me, the fact that the club hasn’t had a lot of success and was coming off a particularly poor season by their standards and the opportunity to create something.”

