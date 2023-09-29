Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino will soon start having more input on transfers at the club. The veteran manager arrived at the west London side in late May before the summer transfer window. However, Pochettino did not have much say in his new team’s player transactions.

The Guardian reports that Chelsea co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart led the team’s summer recruitment. Joe Shields, the co-director of recruitment and talent at the Blues, also had input as well.

Chelsea once again splashed significant cash during the summer market in an attempt to overhaul the squad. After recording a net spend of nearly $600 million during the 2022/23 season, the Blues brought in 12 new players this summer. Chelsea’s combined net spend since the summer of 2022 is around $780 million.

Pochettino asked Chelsea ownership to be more involved in transfers

Despite this spending spree, the club is still struggling. In fact, Chelsea currently sit 14th in the Premier League table after six matches. Nevertheless, Pochettino will have a greater responsibility in Chelsea transfers come January.

“The good thing is the relationship and communication is very good with the sporting directors and owners,” Pochettino told reporters on Friday. “When the transfer window was closed, I said I need to be more involved now in all the decisions.”

Chelsea likely looking for attacking reinforcements

The Blues have particularly struggled with scoring goals so far this season. Key injuries to Christopher Nkunku and Armando Broja affect this. Pochettino acknowledged this on Friday as well.

“Football is very dynamic, and it is about the present always,” continued the coach. “Things can change until January. We need to work to recover Nkunku and Armando Broja to try to provide the team with more goals and become solid. But, of course, we have already started to work [on transfers].”

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney both have rumors of a potential move to Chelsea come January. Signing Osimhen would be the preferred option, but also a vastly more complicated deal. Napoli asked for around $165 million for their star striker during the summer window.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Paul Marriott