Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that winning the Premier League is more important than the Champions League title. The Spanish coach made the eyeopening statements during his latest press conference. City are currently playing for both trophies, as well as the FA Cup Final against crosstown rivals Manchester United.

“The Premier League is the most important competition, because it’s over 10-11 months, every week,” said Guardiola. “We are lucky to finish at home with our people to take it.

“The last one is the most difficult because there are a lot of emotions. We would not forgive ourselves if we became distracted. Now, we know, we have three games to win the title. Every game we win helps the next one.

“We cannot forget reality, what happened against (Manchester) United and (Aston) Villa in the past. Football is emotion, in the moment. If we can win at home, we have to do it.

“As a manager, I feel part of something,” continued the coach. “I never think it belongs to me – I’m part of it. [Success is not possible] without the incredible work from the sporting director, board… [and] the players are the most important thing.”

Cityzens have never lifted Champions League trophy

City have previously won the four of the last five Premier League titles under Guardiola. They are currently four points ahead of second-placed Arsenal and also have an extra game in hand. However, the Champions League title has been the more elusive trophy at the club. City have never won the top European prize in their long history.

Coach’s comments used to focus players

Guardiola does, however, have a history of keeping his team focused by making peculiar statements to the media. His most recent comments will be seen as a way to keep his club focused on their next match. Despite beating Real Madrid and qualifying for the Champions League Final, the Spaniard doesn’t want his players to look too far ahead.

City still have a job to do in the English top flight before playing in the European final. Pep’s club have to play a trio of domestic league matches within the next nine days. Their next game comes against Chelsea on Sunday. The FA Cup Final also comes before a matchup with Inter Milan in the Champions League as well.

Photo: IMAGO / Sportimage