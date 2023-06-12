Pep Guardiola, fresh off delivering Manchester City an elusive Champions League title and a second-ever English treble, is likely to leave the club at the end of his current contract. The Spaniard’s deal with the club runs through the 2024/25 season. Therefore, he has two more seasons at the helm of the Etihad club.

According to The Guardian, Guardiola is ending his stay in England after nine years, by far the longest managerial tenure of his distinguished career. Guardiola was the boss of Barcelona for four years and Bayern Munich for the same number. Yet, after dominating English soccer for the past seven seasons, Guardiola looks set to leave the club.

In the past, Guardiola said winning the Champions League would complete his City stay. However, he did not say that winning the treble would make him leave the club. Pep Guardiola signed a contract extension at Manchester City in November to add that 2024/25 season. Consequently, City has two more years under the guidance of Guardiola.

Guardiola’s conquest over Inter Milan at the weekend wrapped up his second treble. He also completed the feat with Barcelona in the 2008/09 season. However, winning the Champions League with Manchester City was the last piece to his accomplished career with City. Having won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and now a Champions League, he has won the lot with City. The only things left are the UEFA Super Cup and the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup. Of course, Manchester City is making its debut appearance in both of those competitions as a direct result of defeating Inter.

Guardiola can still deliver for Manchester City with current contract

With two years left, it is all but guaranteed Guardiola will lift more trophies at the Etihad. In his now seven seasons with City, the only season the club did not win a trophy was Guardiola’s first in England back in the 2016/17 season.

The emergence of Erling Haaland in England has been a driving force to City’s success. Also, with John Stones and Rodri driving the City defense and midfield, City looks resolute at the back for the near future. The only question Guardiola faces in his bid to repeat on all three fronts next season could be Ilkay Gundogan. The German is likely to leave the club. The club’s captain is pivotal to the team, and he scored a sensational brace in this season’s FA Cup Final.

That being said, when a club like City also has Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Kalvin Phillips and the aforementioned Stones and Rodri, the midfield is not exactly lacking at the hands of Pep Guardiola. City will likely be among the favorites in all competitions as long as Guardiola is at the club.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus