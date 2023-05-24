Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has proclaimed that he is not ready to depart the club just yet, even if it wins an elusive treble. The coach’s comments come after City collected its fifth Premier League title in six years. City can still complete its triumvirate of trophies with the Champions League Final and FA Cup Final still to play.

“Right now I am not thinking about leaving, but who knows?” Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday. “I would like to continue here next season independent of the results. I don’t know what it’s going to feel like winning or losing, but my feeling is I have a contract and I want to respect the club.”

City facing a series of financial doping charges

Although the club could potentially win the three biggest prizes of the season, City also faces serious allegations. The English champions were previously charged with breaking financial rules over 100 times. According to Premier League officials, City started breaching these Financial Fair Play during the 2009/10 campaign.

Guardiola also addressed the dark cloud over the club on Tuesday. “I will stay next season while there are 110 breaches against us,” said Guardiola. However, the Spanish manager also rejected questions about possibly signing a contract extension. “No, no, no. These two [years] are enough,” claimed the coach.

“What I would like is if the Premier League and judges could make something as soon as possible, then if we have done something wrong everybody will know it. And if, we are like we believe as a club for many years, in the right way then the people will stop talking about that. We would love it tomorrow, this afternoon better than tomorrow.”

City appealing charges while Guardiola leads treble charge

Nevertheless, City is reportedly appealing the charges due to the involvement of an Arsenal supporter. This would cause delays in the case and could mean that an official ruling may not come for a few years. The club could face a points deduction, fine, or even an expulsion from the Premier League should they be found guilty of the charges.

City finishes out its top-flight campaign with matches against Brighton and Brentford this week. Then, it faces Manchester United in the FA Cup Final before heading to Istanbul to play Inter Milan in the Champions League Final.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images