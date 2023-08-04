Arsenal has confirmed its deal and partnership with Emirates will be continuing.

Emirates’ front-of-shirt sponsorship with Arsenal, now running until 2028, has become the longest-running in Premier League history. This new agreement will mark a remarkable 22-year association between the two.

The announcement came before the Gunners’ match against Monaco in the Emirates Cup, a pre-season game. Before, this agreement, the Arsenal-Emirates jersey sponsorship contract, agreed in 2018, would have expired in 2024.

What did Arsenal say?

Chief Commercial Officer of Arsenal Juliet Slot remarked, via Daily Mail: ‘We are incredibly proud to make history by extending our partnership with Emirates until 2028.

“The longevity of our special relationship is a sign of our enduring shared values, our ambition to bring our global communities together, and our commitment to building on the numerous achievements that have marked our 17-year journey to date.

“As we take our partnership to a minimum of 22 years together, we’re excited to move forward and we’re focused on celebrating more incredible moments with our supporters around the world.”

What did the Airline say?

The President of Emirates Airline, Sir Tim Clark, expressed his satisfaction with the renewal of the shirt sponsorship agreement: I’m proud of the journey that Emirates and Arsenal have shared over the past 17 years.

“Together, we’ve celebrated triumphs and stood strong against challenges. Our partnership has been built on a shared vision of excellence and a dedication to enriching the experiences of fans around the world.

“We look forward to creating even more magical moments with Arsenal; and together, unite, inspire, and make a meaningful impact on communities around the world through the beautiful game.”

How much is the Arsenal deal with Emirates worth per year?

Since the stadium’s opening in 2006, the name “Emirates” prominently featured on the front of Arsenal’s kits. That applies to each home, away and academy jersey in the club’s many squads.

Emirates first started sponsoring Arsenal with a deal in 2004. The airline signed an agreement for the club’s stadium. Two years later, they settled on a shirt sponsorship contract.

The new agreement has a value from $57 million to $64 million annually, according to Footy Headlines.

PHOTO: IMAGO / NurPhoto