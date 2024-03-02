Famous soccer players are preparing for a first-of-its-kind match in England. Some time ago, there were discussions of a World Cup just for those over the age of 35, which would be a welcome change for supporters all around the world.

The Elite Players Group (EPG) came up with the idea for the competition, which they are calling the EPG Cup. It will be a tournament honoring the legacy of some of the game’s most legendary players and will involve eight countries that have recently won the World Cup.

This event, which promises to illuminate the North of England, is an exciting new addition to the soccer calendar; it combines fond memories with the everlasting appeal of the beautiful game.

When and where will over 35s World Cup take place?

Each of the eight winning national teams from the tournament’s start in 1930 will be competing in the eight-team tournament. They are England, Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Uruguay. Seven matches will make up the event, and from June 4 through June 11/12, they will all be played at the same venue.

After the preliminary play, on June 8, the event will go on to the semi-finals, and finally, on June 11/12, the championship match will take place. Places are still up for grabs, but a number of the top teams in Northern England are in negotiations to host these historic matches.

For June’s first Over 35s World Cup, many consider James’ Park to be the best option. According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle is now the frontrunner to host all seven games. The Elite Player Group had fruitful discussions with the Premier League team and the city administration.

What are over 35s World Cup rules?

Each team has an 18-man roster and may employ roll-on replacements throughout the 70-minute matches. The games are 11-a-side. The Elite Players Group has proposed a list of eligibility requirements for the competition. It includes being 35 or older, having earned national team caps, or having played in 100 top-flight outings.

They have also assembled an officiating crew, with former Premier League official Mark Clattenburg serving as captain. To the relief of many spectators, video assistant referees will not be used during the match. The EPG is also planning to transmit live data from players’ heart rate monitors and GPS devices by micing them up on the field.

Who will play in over 35s World Cup?

The final 18-man rosters have not been formed yet. Five past Ballon d’Or winners—three Brazilians (Kaka, Ronaldinho, and Rivaldo), one Italian (Fabio Cannavaro), and one Englishman (Michael Owen)—are reportedly in the preliminary lists.

Other ex-players said to be in the mix for playing roles include Hernan Crespo, Roberto Carlos, Mesut Ozil, Carlus Puyol, Francesco Totti, and Rio Ferdinand.

But what is certain is that the original members of the EPG will serve as team captains. Along with McManaman representing England, the other captains are Esteban Cambiasso of Argentina, Emerson of Brazil, Christian Karembeu of France, Kevin Kuranyi of Germany, Marco Materazzi of Italy, Michel Salgado of Spain, and Diego Lugano of Uruguay. So far, each team’s confirmed roster looks like this:

England – Steve McManaman (C), Michael Owen, Ashley Cole, Joe Cole, Rio Ferdinand, David James, Frank Lampard and Robbie Fowler.

Argentina – Esteban Cambiasso (C), Hernan Crespo and Pablo Zabaleta.

Brazil – Emerson (C), Kaka, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Cafu and Roberto Carlos.

France – Christian Karembeu (C), Thierry Henry and Marcel Desailly.

Germany – Kevin Kuranyi (C), Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira.

Italy – Marco Materazzi (C), Fabio Cannavaro and Francesco Totti.

Spain – Michel Salgado (C), David Villa and Carlos Puyol.

Uruguay – Diego Lugano (C) and Diego Forlan.

