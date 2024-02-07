Liverpool are now seeking a new manager to take over from Klopp, who announced his departure from the club last month. He no longer thinks they need him as much, but the German’s last big choice at Anfield will be determined by time.

The 56-year-old assured the players that he would only leave Liverpool in a strong position. He would still be in charge if he felt there was unfinished business in getting them back to being championship contenders or big prize winners. There was a clear indication that he might have left earlier if last season had not been so turbulent.

Not a fresh construction project, but a legacy to be proud of—that is Klopp‘s assurance going forward. His time as the Reds manager began after Brendan Rodgers’s departure in October 2015. Since then, Klopp has amassed an impressive collection of significant titles, including the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup.

Liverpool already putting work in

Since November, Klopp had kept his secret. Having things laid bare has been a relief for him. As soon as Klopp’s coaching staff found out and began plotting their next move, the word was bound to get out. It only explains the strange timing.

But for the supporters, it must have seemed like an eternity. They have been waiting for news of his departure from the Anfield leadership position and potential successors.

But for the supporters, it must have seemed like an eternity. They have been waiting for news of his departure from the Anfield leadership position and potential successors.

For the time being, the Reds may grieve the German’s impending departure. Nonetheless, they must now select a successor to the man who restored the club’s status as a global football powerhouse.

So it is inevitable that the Premier League giants will start contacting other managers. Sure enough, Klopp will undoubtedly be a difficult coach to succeed at Liverpool. However, several contenders, including Xabi Alonso, their former midfielder, have emerged, and Liverpool is making contact.

Liverpool makes contact with Xabi Alonso

This whole thing started months ago, says Foot Mercato. After Klopp secretly informed the club of his bombshell news in November, they contacted their top contender. The article states that the club prefers Alonso for the position of manager.

Liverpool has already spoken to the 42-year-old to gauge his interest in a return to Merseyside, as reported by Foot Mercato. However, things become trickier from there.

The team climbed to the top of the Bundesliga table this season under Alonso’s leadership, after his successful debut as a senior manager last season. With 16 wins and no losses in 20 games, they are presently two points clear of Bayern Munich.

Even if a deal is still possible, the ex-midfielder is content with his present team and committed to winning the league championship. Thus, Sky Germany reports that the Bayer chiefs are aware that Alonso is among Liverpool’s shortlist of possible candidates to replace Klopp as manager.

The German club is still holding out hope that their boss will remain with them this summer. What is more, the Spaniard is already helping to arrange the team’s lineup for the next season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO