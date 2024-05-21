Mohamed Salah is leaning toward a stay at Liverpool this summer despite rampant rumors of a departure. The Egyptian has been one of the best players in the Premier League for the better part of a decade. That has led to great success with Liverpool. A Premier League triumph, the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League and a host of domestic cups transpired.

However, rumors swirled that the impending exit of Jürgen Klopp would spell the beginning of a new era at Anfield. Arne Slot, the incoming manager at Liverpool, would have to manage without the likes of Salah or Virgil van Dijk. However, that does not appear to be the case. Posting to social media after the conclusion of the 2023/24 Premier League season, Mohamed Salah provided a hint for his future.

“We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season,” Salah wrote. “Our fans deserve it, and we will fight like hell.”

Salah is under contract at Anfield for just one more year. There is a chance he will sign a new deal before that expires. Just as likely, Liverpool may move on from the Egyptian by selling him. That was the hope of many Liverpool supporters last season when the rift between Salah and the club reached a high. Salah was pulling in major offers from the Saudi Pro League, and he is likely to be in the mix for more rumors. Personally, though, Salah appears to be ready for a new season with the Reds.

Arne Slot wins with Salah committing to Liverpool stay

That prospect is a major boost for Arne Slot. The Dutch manager has done well at Feyenoord with relatively undervalued squads. That includes winning the Eredivisie in 2022/23 and reaching the Europa Conference League Final in the year prior. Liverpool presents a different challenge. The opposition will be more challenging and the expectations for success at Liverpool are higher. The Reds demand domestic and continental success, as the club has won at least one trophy in five of the last six seasons.

Having Mohamed Salah, who lifted each of those trophies with Liverpool, in the squad is beneficial for two reasons. On one hand, he is still a phenomenal player. Yes, Salah scored his fewest Premier League goals in one campaign since joining the club in the 2018/19 season. He still mustered 18 goals and 10 assists in league play. His presence will ensure Liverpool remains a threat to compete in any competition it plays in next season, which includes both the Premier League and Champions League.

His experience is also invaluable to Slot. Liverpool deployed a hefty number of young players this year, often coming as a result of an injury crisis at Anfield. Those players, namely Harvey Elliott or Jayden Danns, can learn from Salah, who has been a dominant force in English and European soccer. If Slot is to continue the same development Klopp ushered in, Liverpool could be welcoming a new era with Salah as one of the guides.

