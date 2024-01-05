Of all Premier League wingers, 31-year-old Salah is up there with the best of them. When it comes to goals scored in 2023-24, the Egyptian king has been just as deadly as before.

Throughout his six years at Liverpool, the Egyptian has been the team’s leading scorer. In his pursuit of seven straight seasons with at least 20 goals, he has so far scored 16 times in all competitions.

The fact that Salah is on the verge of turning 32 has not slowed him down in the least. He is now ranked seventh in the Premier League according to Transfermarkt, with 12 goals. His contribution to Liverpool’s goals in the league this season is 30.8%.

After adjusting for assists, the forward’s impact on the team becomes even more apparent; with seven for the season, his goal contribution total rises to 19 from 19 games.

Liverpool rejected $191m approach for Salah

Even though Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia wanted to sign Salah over the offseason, Liverpool turned them down. Reports estimate that the Public Investment Fund (PIF)‘s entire global assets are worth an astounding $685 billion.

They have spared no cost in luring some of the world’s most famous players to play in the Gulf State. All of this is meant to elevate Saudi Arabian soccer to the international stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first to accomplish that in January 2023 when he signed a record-breaking $200 million salary agreement. And since then, several other famous faces have followed him to Saudi.

Even though they’ve managed to entice a few of the game’s greatest names thanks to their wealth, Salah is the only one they haven’t signed yet. After receiving verbal offers for their explosive winger, Liverpool rejected a sum that may have reached $191 million.

As things were, the Reds didn’t have the time to recruit a suitable alternative. Yet, rumors have circulated that the Anfield side would grudgingly cash in on Salah when the current season ends in 2025.

Somewhere along his professional trajectory, he is likely to join a Saudi Arabian team. But there is no indication from Salah’s camp that he is rushing to join any Middle Eastern team.

What does Salah’s future hold?

New information suggests that Salah is getting closer to renewing his deal with the English club. A new agreement is in the cards for the winger, putting an end to rumors that he may leave for Saudi Arabia this summer.

Based on reports from Anfield Watch and FootballTransfers, Liverpool has reportedly changed their transfer plan in response to the Egypt international’s willingness to extend his contract. It wasn’t until lately that the club began seriously considering alternative possibilities for the veteran.

But now that things have changed, Jurgen Klopp is not actively seeking a winger. In the near term, it would safeguard Salah’s future and put a stop to talk of a departure.

However, details on the possible duration of any new contract are yet to be revealed. Amidst the ongoing rumors over his future, Salah’s choice to stay at Anfield would surely be seen as a major win for the club.

