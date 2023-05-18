Newcastle thumped Brighton on Thursday to edge closer to Champions League qualification. The Magpies scored twice in each half to dominate the Seagulls on Tyneside. Late goals from Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimarães cemented the Premier League victory.

The Magpies were hoping to get back on track after a loss to Arsenal followed up by a draw away to Leeds. They entered the day sitting third in the Premier League table, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference. Brighton also had a chance to make headway on a possible top-four finish. The Seagulls started the match sixth but had two extra matches on the schedule compared to fifth-placed Liverpool.

Newcastle started Thursday’s game on the front foot. Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron both had decent opportunities inside the opening five minutes. The Swede saw his shot go wide from a good position, while Almiron had a shot blocked by Jan Paul van Hecke. Fabian Schar also hit a dangerous free kick straight at Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Trippier creates two goals to give Newcastle edge over Brighton

The breakthrough for the hosts finally came in the 23rd minute. However, the goal was scored by Deniz Undav into his own net. Kieran Trippier sent in a typically dangerous corner kick that glanced off of the Brighton forward’s head and past Steele. The German striker attempted to send the ball away from his goal but got the header all wrong in the end. It was the sixth own goal by Brighton so far this season.

https://twitter.com/NBCSportsSoccer/status/1659271888344948744

Newcastle doubled their lead just moments prior to the halftime break. Much like the first score, Trippier created the goal from a set piece. The England international sent in a perfect free-kick pass through to Dan Burn. The 6’6″ versatile defender was easily able to latch onto the ball with a header that ended up in the back of the net. It was his first Premier League goal since he played for Brighton over a year ago.

Visitors grab a goal back early in second half

The hosts looked to continue their dominance at the start of the second half. However, Steele made a massive save to keep out a shot from Almiron in the 50th minute. Despite looking like a sure goal, the keeper stopped the shot in impressive fashion. The save would prove to be even bigger considering Brighton was back in the game just moments later.

Undav put his team on the scoresheet just a minute after the big save with a goal, this time for his team. Billy Gilmour found the German with a clever through ball going forward towards Newcastle’s box. Undav then slipped his shot beyond a diving Nick Pope to cut the deficit to one goal. It was his fourth goal in his last five top-flight matches.

Magpies add two late goals

Nevertheless, Newcastle would extend their lead once again with just two minutes left on the clock. Almiron made a strong run down the right flank and sent Callum Wilson through on goal from 40 yards away. Although the English striker appeared to be offside, he cleverly made his run at the right time. Wilson then ran towards Steele and slotted home his 18th Premier League goal of the campaign.

Wilson then created his team’s fourth of the night just two minutes later. The striker again ran free on goal but instead of taking the shot, he cooly and unselfishly fed Bruno Guimarães for the open goal.

The Newcastle victory edges the club closer to Champions League qualification. They need to grab just one more victory in their final two matches to secure a top-four place in the table. Newcastle next face Leicester City, before finishing their campaign against Chelsea.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images