New Newcastle kits are circulating after an apparent leak, and supporters are digging the fresh look.

The shirt appears to debut a new main sponsor on top of the classic black and white stripes:

Gone is the large, blue “Fun88” logo that had previously adorned the front of the shirt. In its place is the logo of Sela, the Saudi event management and media production firm. This of course meshes well with Newcastle United’s new Saudi ownership.

This move also gets Newcastle ahead of the incoming ban on betting sponsors on kits in the Premier League.

The new sponsor mark in black and white on the shirt front is much more aesthetically pleasing even though the old Fun88 logo in blue did tie into the blue banner in the club badge. The sponsor is much less intrusive and lets the NUFC black and white take center stage.

Design-wise, the shirt is very similar to last year’s kit. But the striping pattern has been inverted, with four white and three black stripes across the front. There’s a similar color swap on the collar and sleeve cuffs. A black base with interior white pinstripes (two instead of the one from the 2022/23 top), on the cuffs and v-neck, complete the design.

Reviewing the 2023/24 Newcastle Kits

Sponsor logos definitely affect the overall aesthetic value of a design, and this is a major upgrade from a purely visual standpoint. It’s a shame the Noon sleeve patch remains in a big honking yellow box.

The black collar/cuff detailing is well done, and overall this is a good looking top. Nothing fancy or extra with the stripes (like we’ve seen from Juventus in recent seasons), and that’s fine. The basic, straight up striping is perfect for Newcastle.

The Toon will surely be looking sharp as they head into the Champions League next season.

Grade: A

Photo: IMAGO / PA Images