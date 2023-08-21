England women’s national team head coach Sarina Wiegman could be returning to the Netherlands in a historic way. The former Netherlands women’s head coach has had success at each of her career coaching stops. Prior to joining England, Wiegman led the Netherlands women’s team to the 2019 World Cup Final. There, only the USWNT could slow down the Dutch.

After leading England to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 title and the 2023 Women’s World Cup Final, other teams came calling. However, The Telegraph reports Wiegman would be on the shortlist of names to take over the Netherlands men’s team. Currently, Ronald Koeman is under pressure to pull results. Koeman has lost three of the competitive games he has managed. That includes a 4-0 loss to France in Euro 2024 qualifying and a pair of losses to Croatia and Italy in the Nations League Finals.

Therefore, Wiegman could be a change of pace as the Netherlands looks to reassert itself on a global stage. Wiegman is under contract with England through the 2025 Women’s Euro. In each of the four tournaments she has coached in, her national team reached the final. She has been the manager to win each of the last two Women’s European Championships. The last time the Dutch men’s team reached a final was the 2010 World Cup, where it lost to Spain.

The Netherlands is not alone in this interest. The Telegraph added England FA chief executive Mark Bullingham added Gareth Southgate’s successor in the men’s team may be a woman. Wiegman understands the English national team culture to make it a seamless transition.

USWNT may fight Netherlands men’s team for Sarina Wiegman

However, if Wiegman is to remain in the women’s game, the USWNT is trying to lure her in to replace Vlatko Andonovski. However, England was confident in its ability to turn down the USWNT so Wiegman would stay with the Lionesses. Of course, Wiegman’s home country providing the chance to manage the men’s team would be historic. It would be harder for Wiegman to turn down an opportunity with that much draw.

Wiegman said she has no desire to leave the Lionesses after losing in the World Cup Final. However, her potential to manage the Dutch national team is stronger than ever following such success.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images