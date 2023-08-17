The English Football Association (FA) is prepared to hold on to England women’s national team head coach Sarina Wiegman at all costs despite the new vacancy with the USWNT. The Dutch coach is a top contender to replace Vlatko Andonovski, who resigned from the United States on Thursday. The coach’s decision comes less than two weeks after Sweden bounced the USWNT from the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Andonovski’s resignation leaves a major hole to fill for U.S. Soccer. The USWNT head coaching job is also arguably the top position in women’s soccer. After all, the Americans have won a record four Women’s World Cup titles and are currently the top-ranked team in the world by FIFA.

FA exec wants Wiegman to stay with England, not join USWNT

Nevertheless, FA chief Mark Bullingham will do everything he can to retain Wiegman. The exec spoke on Thursday about the coach potentially being linked with the USWNT job. “From our side, she’s someone we’d like to have with us for a very long time,” stated Bullingham. “We have always said that we’d get to it after a tournament.”

“We’ve got a bit of time, because obviously she’s contracted to 2025, and she’ll obviously want to have a decent holiday after this. But all I’ll say is we’re massive fans of her. We believe she’s happy and we’d love to continue working with her for a long time.”

Dutch coach has propelled England to a premier team

Wiegman has worked wonders with England since being introduced in 2021. The Dutch coach guided the Lionesses to their first-ever major trophy by winning the 2022 Women’s Euros. Not to be outdone, Wiegman now has her team in the Women’s World Cup final as well. England is set to face Spain for the title on Sunday, August 20th.

Bullingham was also asked directly in his interview if the FA would reject any approach for their coach. “Yes, 100 percent,” proclaimed the exec. “It is not about money. We are very, very happy with her and we feel she is happy. I think that is the answer.”

Wiegman does, however, have experience here in the States. The coach previously played alongside Mia Hamm and Kristine Lilly at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. The talented team went on to win the 1989 National Championship. Nevertheless, England is currently one of the top teams in women’s soccer and it remains to be seen if Wiegman would jump ship before her contract expires in 2025.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo