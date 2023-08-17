Vlatko Andonovski has reportedly resigned from his role as head coach of the USWNT after a disappointing World Cup exit in the round of 16. A source familiar with the situation has supposedly confirmed the news to the AP and ESPN. Andonovski’s decision to depart the team comes just 11 days after the Americans were knocked out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Americans had poor showing at Women’s World Cup

The poor display at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand was certainly a major reason for the coach’s decision. Andonovski’s team struggled to produce offense during their time Down Under. In fact, the USWNT managed to score just four total goals in the same amount of matches at the Women’s World Cup.

The Stars and Stripes eventually fell to Sweden in penalties during a round-of-16 matchup. It was the worst finish in the team’s history at the competition. Previously, the Americans never finished worse than third in the tournament. The USWNT entered the current Women’s World Cup as two-time defending champions and FIFA’s No. 1 ranked team.

Vlatko Andonovski forced into USWNT changes due to injuries

After the defeat to Sweden, Andonovski claimed that he was not thinking about his future but rather his young players. Fourteen of the USWNT players were making their Women’s World Cup at the tournament. “We spent four years together. They got their first caps with me, they got their first national team call-ups with me,” stated Andonovski. “We spent tough times, good times. I don’t want to see them like that. That’s all I think about.”

Multiple USWNT players suffered some serious injuries ahead of the Women’s World Cup. Captain Becky Sauerbrunn was the most significant omission from the tournament roster after she failed to recover in time from a foot injury. Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macario endured serious knee injuries in the months leading up to the competition as well.

Andonovski arrived as head coach of the USWNT in 2019 after Jill Ellis departed. Ellis previously collected two Women’s World Cup trophies with the team before walking away from the job. During his four years at the helm, Andonovski’s sole significant title was the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

PHOTO: IMAGO / AAP