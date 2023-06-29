Roma manager Jose Mourinho has received yet another sideline suspension. The Portuguese coach previously picked up a four-match ban last week for berating Anthony Taylor after the Europa League Final. The suspension, handed out by UEFA, will only be for European games. This will include the first four Europa League matches for the upcoming season.

However, Serie A also suspended the contentious manager. The Italian top flight handed out a 10-day ban to Mourinho on Wednesday. This will now mean that the coach will miss the club’s opening Serie A match of the 2023/24 season. Along with the suspension, the 60-year-old manager picked up a $54,000 fine. Roma received a similar fine as well.

Coach criticized referee and wore microphone during game

The latest suspension is a response to Mourinho’s antics after a Serie A fixture against Monza in May. After drawing the match 1-1, Mourinho lambasted referee Daniele Chiffi. He even labeled the official “the worst referee” and revealed that he wore a wire during the game to protect himself against Chiffi.

“I’m not stupid, you know,” Mourinho claimed after the Monza match. “Today, I went to the game with a microphone. I recorded everything. From the moment I left the locker room, to the moment I returned. I protected myself.”

“He is horrible, he makes no human connection with anyone, he has no empathy, he gives a red card to a player who slips because he is exhausted at the 96th minute.”

Mourinho rejects huge Saudi offer

Along with the suspension, there was also news on Thursday that Mourinho reportedly rejected a mammoth offer to coach in Saudi Arabia. According to Fabrizio Romano, Al-Hilal offered the Roma manager over $32 million next season. It would have been the highest salary of any soccer manager in the world. Nevertheless, Mourinho supposedly declined the offer to remain in Italy. Al Hilal recently signed Portuguese player Ruben Neves, as well as center-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

