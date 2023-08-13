One of the most discussed topics of the current summer transfer window has been Neymar’s next destination.

After six years with the French club, the attacker is poised to depart Paris Saint-Germain this summer, attracting several admirers interested in his signature.

The player had been hoping to return to Barcelona, but it seems he will play a major role in Saudi Arabia’s next breakthrough.

According to various reports, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have reportedly made a substantial offer, which the French club has accepted.

Saudi club puts $110m offer on table

Well-known journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Al-Hilal put forth a ‘huge’ offer for Neymar on Saturday, an offer that was allegedly accepted by PSG the same day.

Even a number has been thrown out there; according to Brazilian news source UOL, the initial bid was something in the neighborhood of $87.7 million.

The Saudi Arabian heavyweights have since improved their offer to $110 million, hoping to lure him away.

RMC Sport, a French media outlet, has noted that the forward has yet to officially approve the transfer, even though there are said to be ‘advanced’ talks between his agents and the Saudi club.

Barcelona and MLS very likely to miss out on Brazilian

L’Equipe had previously reported that both the French champions and Neymar are committed to finding a mutually agreeable solution before the transfer window closes.

The 31-year-old star has also caught Major League Soccer’s (MLS) attention, with Los Angeles FC (LAFC) being cited as a potential destination in the United States.

Nevertheless, there’s little doubt that the veteran wanted nothing more than to go back to Barcelona this summer in time for the next season.

It would have given president Joan Laporta of the club something to cheer about after the Catalans failed to recruit Lionel Messi this summer.

The Blaugrana would benefit financially from his possible return, particularly while they endure temporary setbacks adjusting to life from Camp Nou to Montjuic.

But Xavi Hernandez, the team’s head coach, was not enthusiastic about the plan. In addition, there just weren’t enough finances in the club’s coffers to approve his transfer.

