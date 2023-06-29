This episode of the World Soccer Talk podcast, titled ‘Messi Mania taking effect,’ is presented by Sling.

Lionel Messi is the biggest thing to come to Major League Soccer. Not only is his arrival prompting innovative ways to compensate a player, but fans are dishing out the cash to see him in action. In this episode of the World Soccer Talk podcast, we talk to Pieter Brown from Futbol Miami TV. Not only is Brown a season ticket holder for the club, but he played an integral role in bringing a MLS team to South Florida.

Brown talks about what the last several weeks have been like in this world of change at Inter Miami. Plus, he discusses how the club is actually able to make these headline signings. Messi will be dealing with change when he begins play in Major League Soccer. Brown talks about the major challenges and adjustments the World Cup winner will have to make down south.

Messi Mania ramping up ahead of MLS debut: Watch now

