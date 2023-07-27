Messi’s Inter Miami has today officially released tickets for the remainder of regular season games. Previously, the tickets were available only on the secondary market, so it’s interesting to see what the lowest priced tickets look like.

For Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul, the least expensive ticket available through the club was more than $200. Following that, the cheapest ticket for the game against Atlanta United was $140.

Looking on Ticketmaster at the lowest ticket prices available, Inter Miami has lowered the starting price on most tickets. These are subject to change, though, as Ticketmaster sometimes uses dynamic pricing. Plus the ticket prices are before the numerous fees that Ticketmaster adds on.

The price reduction is surely because Inter Miami was unable to sell all of the tickets for Messi’s second game. The exorbitant ticket prices scared a lot of fans away.

Meanwhile, tickets are already available for Inter Miami’s next Leagues Cup game in the Round of 32. The opponent will be either Houston, Orlando or Santos Laguna.

Prices for Messi’s Inter Miami tickets

Here are prices for the six Inter Miami games:

Sunday, August 20

Inter Miami vs Charlotte, 7:30PM ET — $185 lowest price

Saturday, September 9

Inter Miami vs Sporting KC, 7:30PM ET — $170 lowest price

Wednesday, September 20

Inter Miami vs Toronto, 7:30PM ET — $105 lowest price

Saturday, September 30

Inter Miami vs NYCFC, 7:30PM ET — $105 lowest price

Saturday, October 7

Inter Miami vs Cincinnati, 7:30PM ET — $120 lowest price

Sites such as Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork are good resources to find Inter Miami Leagues Cup tickets. Often tickets on secondary market sites are less expensive than Ticketmaster.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire