Inter Miami’s 2023 Major League Soccer season campaign effectively finished after defeat against Cincinnati last weekend. After suffering a 1-0 defeat at home, Miami no longer had a mathematical chance to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Lionel Messi’s season with his new side will end with a pair of matches against Charlotte. The Argentine should play in the games, even if he does not start in them. Therefore, the audiences in both Charlotte and Fort Lauderdale for those games will be sizeable.

Currently, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is with the Albiceleste as it prepares for 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Argentina has games against Paraguay and Peru during the October international break. After that, his elongated season with minimal rest comes to an end in Major League Soccer.

Inter Miami schedules trip to China and Japan

After missing out on the 2023 MLS playoffs, Inter Miami scheduled a tour of friendly matches in China and Japan. Argentine journalist for The TyC Sports, Gaston Edul reported the news on X.

The opponents for these games are still unclear. The teams are playing the friendlies during the middle of November. By that time, the MLS regular season has concluded. Also, the November international break will be in swing.

With the end of the year approaching and preparations for the next MLS season commencing, the Herons are anticipated to release further information about the trip very soon.

Will Lionel Messi play?

The next Major League Soccer season does not begin until after February 2024, so it is unclear if Lionel Messi will feature in the club’s international friendlies in Asia or find a loan transfer somewhere. It has also been speculated that Messi may return on loan to his former club Barcelona.

After his November World Cup qualifications with Argentina, he will have an extended hiatus before the 2024 season begins. The veteran may have had more playing time if he had gone back to Europe temporarily.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire.