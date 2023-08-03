Kylian Mbappé reportedly may soon join Premier League side Chelsea this summer. The France international’s future is up in the air after openly refusing to sign a fresh contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappé currently only has one more year remaining on his deal and could walk away for free in 2024. However, PSG officials have made it clear that they will try to sell their superstar now.

Star desperately wants to play for Real Madrid

Real Madrid is undoubtedly Mbappé’s preferred overall destination. The Frenchman nearly departed Paris for Madrid last summer before making a U-turn at the last minute. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old forward may regret not moving to the Spanish capital. PSG execs even claim that the star already has an agreement with the LaLiga club to join next summer as a free agent.

While the player may want Real and Real wants him, the Spanish team has not offered PSG a transfer fee. This leaves the Ligue 1 champs in a precarious position. Mbappé would likely attract a transfer fee of over $250 million. PSG wants to cash in on the star, rather than watch him walk away for free next year.

Chelsea, PSG owners reportedly talk Mbappé deal

With Real sitting on its hands, Chelsea may be a short-term option for the Frenchman. Sport is claiming that the Blues ownership has already contacted PSG officials about a possible transfer. The Premier League side is currently revamping its squad and would love to have Mbappé as the marquee signing. Nevertheless, a long-term contract appears out of the question.

The aforementioned Spanish outlet reports that Mbappé would not sign a multi-year deal with Chelsea. This essentially means that the Frenchman could play for the Blues for just one season. Mbappé would then make his preferred switch to Real next summer as a free agent.

It’s unknown whether Chelsea would be willing to make the move for just one year of Mbappé or not. However, negotiations have reportedly taken place between the two teams. The Frenchman is also supposedly ready to sit out a season to make his Real switch as well. PSG may ultimately be forced to strike a discounted deal to get rid of Mbappé before the summer transfer window closes.

