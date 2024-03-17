While Arsenal’s supporters fret about the club’s future in their pursuit of the Premier League crown, rumors of potential transfers abound.

Competition for Kylian Mbappe‘s signing has intensified since he announced last summer that he won’t stay at Parc des Princes. The Gunners have been a contender, keeping pace with the greatest clubs in Europe right now.

Since he has declined to sign a new contract, the 25-year-old is practically ready to leave Parc des Princes. Supposedly, he has already spoken with Real Madrid and agreed to a $16.5 million annual salary in Spain.

Regardless, some non-Spanish media bring up other clubs as potential destinations, such as Liverpool and Arsenal. Even while they may not be as big as Real Madrid, the Premier League heavyweights still have a chance to entice the Frenchman with English soccer.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is a renowned French great, and Mbappe is reportedly interested in mimicking his career.

There is a lot of comparison between the two because of how they both started off at Monaco and their similar playing styles.

What’s more, manager Mikel Arteta hinted at a potential transfer to the Emirates last month.

Thus, the 2018 World Cup champion has since been linked with a shock switch to North London. “If we want to be the best team, then you need to have the best players, that’s for sure. The club that we are, I don’t think that’s ever been an issue. Everyone wants to play for Arsenal”, the Spanish coach said.

What did Kylian Mbappe say about possible Arsenal move?

The Independent even hinted in February that Mbappe might be eager to join. That is if the Premier League team can meet his wage demands in any way. However, the player put a stop to that fantasy this week.

When a fan pleaded with the 25-year-old to think about joining Arsenal in a video that went viral on social media, his reaction left no space for debate.

With a chuck, Mbappe laughed off the prospect of moving to the Gunners and joked about how bad the weather would be.

An aspiring Gunners fan named Mikey Poulli recently had a meeting with Mbappe in Paris and posted a brief video of their chat online. Mikey first tells Mbappe, “Come to Arsenal,” near the beginning of the video. “We’ll look after you.”

Mbappe was asked directly by a fan about moving to Arsenal

After that, the player says, “Arsenal?”, while still giggling. “There’s no way. There’s no way.” According to the superstar, the British weather is to blame for the impossibility of a transfer to the Emirates Stadium. He explained to the supporter: “It’s too cold there.”

Not first time rejecting London move

Mbappe’s rejection of a move to north London is hardly unprecedented. At one point, he crushed the heart of Tom Holland, a Tottenham supporter and Spider-Man actor. While meeting at the Ballon d’Or awards event in December 2021, the Marvel actor playfully invited the PSG star to go to Spurs.

While insisting it was “impossible,” he once again burst into laughing, exactly as he did with the Arsenal fan.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images