Manchester City target Matheus Nunes of Wolverhampton Wanderers is pulling out the stops to make his move. The Portuguese has stopped training with Wolves to force the club to sell him over to Pep Guardiola’s side. The transfer window closes on Friday night. Therefore, Nunes hopes he has played his last game for Wolves.

According to The Athletic, Nunes informed Wolves that he wants to leave. His current club already turned down an offer of $60 million from City for Nunes. Despite the player’s wishes, Wolves is ready to stand firm and keep Nunes at Molineux.

If Wolves does keep Nunes through Friday’s transfer deadline, the Portuguese would face disciplinary action. Regardless, Nunes’ decision put a rift in his relationship with Wolves. His current contract with the club runs through the 2026/27 season. Then, there is an additional year option that can be added on top of that.

Still, Nunes sees himself serving a role with Manchester City. He arrived in the Premier League last summer in a deal worth around $53 million. He was Wolves’ record signing at the time. Only new boy Matheus Cunha could usurp his spot at the top of that chart.

Manchester City wants Matheus Nunes for attacking midfield depth

Pep Guardiola called Matheus Nunes “one of the best midfielders in the world” after a Champions League tie between Manchester City and Sporting, where Nunes used to play. The manager is a longtime fan of the Portuguese midfielder. Therefore, it makes sense why the Spanish coach wants Nunes.

However, Nunes also fits the Kevin De Bruyne role that Guardiola desperately covets. The Belgian’s injury in the season-opening win at Burnley puts serious stress on City’s ambition of a third straight Premier League title.

