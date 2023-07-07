Since police arrested Mason Greenwood in January 2022, his future at Manchester United has been in doubt. Greenwood faced three counts of attempted rape, along with one count each of controlling and coercive behavior and assault leading to bodily injury.

Court officials dropped the charges and allegations in February. Since then, Greenwood’s future at United has been up in the air. The Red Devils have launched an inside inquiry to determine whether or not the player can rejoin the team.

The Englishman is expected to be shipped out on loan until Erik ten Hag considers whether or not to sell him. United has the option to extend Greenwood’s contract for one more year, bringing his total time at the club to 2026.

Mason Greenwood set for Serie A move after United

Serie A teams inquired about the Red Devils’ willingness to offload the 21-year-old forward. He also has connections to clubs in Turkey, but he must soon make a crucial choice about his future.

New reports suggest that Manchester United are considering sending the player out on loan, and football director John Murtough is heading the negotiations. The English striker would be joining Serie A club Atalanta for next season.

Greenwood and the Black and Blues have reportedly agreed personal terms, Atalanta BC News claims. The Englishman has allegedly turned down offers from Juventus and will be in Bergamo on Tuesday, July 11. He had already been working out with a personal trainer in Manchester to stay in shape for a possible transfer elsewhere.

Swap deal with Rasmus Hojlund possible?

Coincidentally, Rasmus Hojlund, the star forward for Atalanta, has links to the Red Devils. Supposedly, Erik ten Hag’s club is planning a $64 million deal for the Danish striker. Greenwood’s rumored transfer to Italy might be part of a possible swap deal.

