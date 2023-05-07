Reports from The Sun suggest that Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood in the summer.

The Red Devils suspended the 21-year-old in the aftermath of the player being arrested on charges of rape and sexual assault in January 2022. High-profile sponsors also dropped the player following his arrest, including Nike.

However, in February this year, the charges were dropped.

Greenwood has been training by himself at Carrington and has yet to return to first-team action while United continues its internal investigation. The forward hasn’t played in over sixteen months.

Mason Greenwood’s future

The prospect of Mason Greenwood returning to action for Manchester United has sparked fierce media debate, making his future appear uncertain and likely away from the Premier League.

The report states that Juventus are keen to give the youngster the chance to resurrect his career and are exploring signing him on a long-term loan deal.

Juventus have already contacted Greenwood’s representatives to understand if the player wants to move to Italy.

Greenwood has a contract with United till 2025; however, it is unlikely that the Old Trafford side will be able to receive any considerable offers for the player. Thus, United are believed to be open to letting the player move to a club as long as any suitors cover his £75,000-a-week wages.

Pogba may be key to transfer deal

Juventus are thought to be using Paul Pogba to convince Greenwood to move to Turin, given that the two players shared the dressing room in Manchester for several years and have a deep bond off the field.

Milan and Roma are also interested in Greenwood, while Turkish clubs are also monitoring the player’s situation.

It will be interesting to see if Greenwood decides to move to Juventus, with first-team action not guaranteed. The Old Lady have endured a disastrous season and will be keen to challenge for top honors domestically next season as they strengthen the squad in the summer.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images