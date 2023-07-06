On Thursday, Manchester United players reconvened at Carrington to commence preseason training. This comes only one day after Manchester United completed the $76 million purchase of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Several players showing up for practice are perhaps somewhat unexpected. For example, Donny van de Beek, Amad Diallo and several young talents look for a bigger role with United. Over the past week, Dean Henderson, Lisandro Martinez, Van de Beek, Antony and young Kobbie Mainoo made their way back. Each is rehabilitating from a long-term injury toward the end of the previous campaign. pursue their rehabilitation from long-term injuries.

Those who went last month to serve their nation will be coming back at a later time. Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford played for the Three Lions. Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot were on duty with Portugal. Victor Lindelof and Anthony Elanga spent time with Sweden. Eight other players were also busy last month with their national teams.

Mason Greenwood not present at United for preseason training

Mason Greenwood, however, is not one of these players returning to Manchester United for preseason as of yet. This casts serious uncertainty over his future. The 21-year-old striker has been the subject of an internal inquiry at Old Trafford since February.

The Crown Prosecution Service dropped all charges against him in early February. That included accusations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault leading to real bodily damage. The 21-year-old has been barred from participating in training or playing alongside his Manchester United teammates.

Despite not being present at Thursday’s training session when Manchester United, Greenwood, is still under contract with United until June 2025. He last played for the Red Devils 18 months ago.

However, according to The Athletic, a resolution for his future is on the horizon. Reportedly, United will make a major choice on his future by the end of July. That is just before the start of the Premier League schedule in August. Loaning the striker out to a team in Italy, Turkey or Spain for the next season is one of United’s possibilities.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images