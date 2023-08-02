Legendary Brazil forward Marta has seen her Women’s World Cup career come to an end on Wednesday. The South American nation was bounced out of the competition following a draw against Jamaica. Marta, as well as her teammates, failed to hit the back of the net in the scoreless match. The 37-year-old finishes her tournament career as the leading goalscorer in men’s or women’s World Cup with 17 goals.

Brazil and Marta out at World Cup group stage for first time in decades

A six-time FIFA World Player of the Year, Marta is widely considered to be the greatest women’s player of all time. The forward has racked up 115 goals in 174 total games with Brazil. Prior to the matchup with Jamaica, Brazil’s coach Pia Sundhage admitted that she gets emotional being in Marta’s presence. “I knew that she was big, she’s a famous player,” stated Sundhage. “[But I] couldn’t even imagine how big she is in Brazil.”

“I get very emotional just being around such a good player. Not only what she’s gonna do tomorrow, but what she’s done for so many years and been a fantastic role model.”

Brazil’s departure from the tournament in Australia comes as a significant shock. It is the first time since 1995 that the team failed to reach the knockout round at a Women’s World Cup. Currently, FIFA ranks the South Americans No. 8, 35 places above their latest opponents Jamaica.

Jamaica advances to knockout round for first time

While Brazil’s collapse is certainly surprising, so is Jamaica’s qualification to the knockout phase. The Reggae Girlz were thought to have little chance of getting beyond the group stage of the tournament. The team even needed to set up a GoFundMe account to even travel to the Women’s World Cup.

Nevertheless, they finished second in a tough Group F behind powerhouse France despite scoring just one goal in the group stage. Jamaica is now the first-ever Caribbean team to qualify for the knockout round of a Women’s World Cup. They will next face either Colombia or Germany in the round of 16.

PHOTO: IMAGO / AAP