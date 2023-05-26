Fulham manager Marco Silva has reportedly rejected an offer to coach in Saudi Arabia. Evening Standard is claiming that the coach was approached by Al Ahli, but he turned them down. Despite the rejection, Silva’s future is not exactly set in stone just yet.

Fellow Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham have both been linked with Silva in recent weeks. Spurs have been looking for a new manager for months now since Antonio Conte departed in March. West Ham, on the other hand, still employs David Moyes at the moment. However, the Scottish coach could eventually leave the west London outfit in the coming weeks.

Premier League promotion in first season

Silva’s current contract with Fulham expires in 2024. He has a $7.4 million release clause as well. This means that any team wanting to pry Silva away from the Cottagers must first pay the fee.

Fulham wants to keep Silva though. After all, the Portuguese coach has done an exceptional job since being hired in 2021. Silva earned promotion to the top flight after winning the Championship in his first season at the helm. He then guided the club to a top-10 finish in this season’s Premier League season. Fulham currently sits 10th in the table with one match remaining on the schedule.

Fulham exec recently stated he wants Marco Silva to stay for ‘very long time’

Tony Khan, the club’s vice chairman and director of football operations, recently spoke glowingly of Silva. “I have so much praise for Marco,” Khan told The Athletic. “So much great stuff has happened since he came here. We have a coach who likes being at Fulham. The players like the coach, the coach likes the players. And for me personally, it has been the most fun I have had.”

“It has all come together for a really special moment and I am very positive about Marco (staying). He is very happy at Fulham, and all of us are very happy with him. We want that to continue, hopefully for a very long time.”

Nevertheless, the aforementioned British news outlet claims that Silva needs reassurance before committing his future to Fulham. The coach supposedly wants to hold on to star midfielder Joao Palhinha and also further invest in the squad. Fulham’s upcoming transfer window may ultimately help Silva decide his next career step.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus