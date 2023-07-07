Marco Reus has decided to relinquish his captain armband at Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2023/24 season. The legend joined the team back in 2012 and has been captain of the club since the 2018/19 campaign. Reus only just signed a new one-year contract extension in April, which will keep him at Dortmund until the summer of 2024.

The German international announced his decision via social media on Thursday. “Hello dear BVB fans. It’s very important for me to tell you something personally: I had a lot of time to think during my vacation and decided to pass on the captain’s armband,” proclaimed Reus.

“I informed Edin Terzic and Sebastian Kehl about this yesterday. I was allowed to wear this armband for five years with pride and honor. Thank you for your support over the years and I wish Edin and Sebastian that they find a very good successor. I am sure that they will be successful.”

Injuries hindered player’s time with armband

Reus spent five full seasons as captain of the club but was unfortunately plagued by injuries throughout this period. In fact, the playmaker averaged about 26 Bundesliga appearances each season while serving as captain. Because of these various injuries, teammates have had to fill in as a temporary replacement for the role.

The club must now appoint a new leader of the squad ahead of the upcoming campaign. Jude Bellingham previously wore the armband for Reus multiple times during the 2022/23 season. Nevertheless, the England international has since moved on to Real Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund to take time in deciding next captain after Reus

Dortmund has announced that the decision on the next captain will be discussed between head coach Edin Terzic, chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke, and sporting director Sebastien Kehl. The latter exec stated on Friday that the club will be patient on the decision.

“We have several candidates in mind. We shall look at the composition of the Team Council. We’ll find a good mix, as we have managed to do in the last few years too,” claimed Kehl. “Then we’ll have time in the USA to discuss matters, hold individual talks and have a think about it. There will certainly not be a decision beforehand.”

Dortmund travel to the United States later this month for preseason preparations. The Bundesliga club is set to play three friendly matches Stateside before heading back to Germany in early August.

PHOTO: IMAGO & Revierfoto