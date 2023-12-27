Manchester City is re-upping young talent by purchasing Claudio Echeverri. The 17-year-old River Plate sensation is one of the brightest talents coming out of South America, and Manchester City has had recent success dipping into the Argentine Primera. For example, the club purchased Julian Alvarez from River Plate in January 2022. In his lone season in Manchester, Alvarez won the treble and the World Cup. He scored 17 goals in his first season with Manchester City.

Now, Echeverri appears to be an elite talent of the future. Manchester City is spending $27 million to bring the Argentine to English shores, but he will not join right away. Manchester City is allowing Echeverri to continue his development in the Argentine Primera and the Copa Libertadores. The midfielder is signing a contract similar to that of Alvarez. He will join Manchester City officially in the January transfer window. However, the club will immediately send him out on loan to River Plate. He will remain with the Argentine side for a year before joining Manchester City.

Echeverri made a name for himself at the recent U-17 World Cup, where he represented Argentina. As a midfielder, Echeverri scored five goals for Argentina. Pundits voted Echeverri as the third-best player at the tournament despite Argentina finishing fourth. With River Plate, Echeverri made his debut with the first team. In his four appearances in league play, Echeverri already logged an assist.

An open spot for Echeverri at Manchester City?

Manchester City may be an ideal landing spot for Echeverri for two reasons. On one hand, the club has a knack for propping up young talent. Much of that has happened in recent seasons with products coming out of the Manchester City academy. Rico Lewis and Phil Foden have emerged as regular starters in Pep Guardiola’s squad. Also, four of the players are aged 21 and younger.

Secondly, one of the attacking midfielders in the Manchester City ranks could be on his way out. Kalvin Phillips is a frequent transfer rumor to be leaving Manchester City either in January or at the end of the current campaign. While Echeverri traditionally plays in an attacking midfielder role, Pep Guardiola trains players to switch around positions to fit their talents. Take John Stones as an example. He can play anywhere along the back line or in the midfield.

City otherwise quiet in the transfer market

The acquisition of Echeverri is one of the few moves Manchester City is making in the upcoming transfer window. Pep Guardiola’s side has dealt with a few major injuries this season that may contribute to the side’s struggles. Notably, Kevin de Bruyne has been out for most of the season with muscle injuries.

Signing Echeverri as a player for the future could be Manchester City’s preparation to move on from Kevin de Bruyne. When he is healthy, the Belgian is unequivocally one of the best players in the world. His absence from Manchester City’s squad has been noticeable. De Bruyne’s contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 season. Therefore, Echeverri will have the opportunity to gain experience under the Belgian.

