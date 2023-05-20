Manchester United and Newcastle are getting close to Champions League qualification.

Both clubs are currently on 69 top-flight points, three points clear of teams outside of the top four following Saturday’s results.

Manchester City and Arsenal have already clinched their places in next year’s top European competition. As it stands, only Liverpool could possibly take a top-four spot away from either Newcastle or Manchester United.

Man Utd victory brings club closer to UCL place

The Red Devils cemented their place in Premier League standings with a 1-0 victory away to Bournemouth on Saturday.

An early first half goal by Casemiro would be all the visitors would need to grab the crucial three points. The defensive midfielder may not be known for his goalscoring, but the strike was a top finish for any player.

United’s victory brought the club level with Newcastle in the Premier League table. Both teams have 69 points, but the Magpies have a better goal difference to take advantage.

Newcastle did not play on the day and will face Leicester City on Monday.

Disappointing draw leaves Liverpool three points behind

Liverpool had a chance to remain just a point behind the duo in the race for a Champions League place.

Nevertheless, the Reds only managed a draw against Aston Villa at Anfield. Roberto Firmino grabbed a late equalizer to help keep hope alive for the Merseyside club. It was the Brazilian’s last goal in a Liverpool shirt at Anfield.

Liverpool’s draw means they are now three points behind Newcastle and Manchester United. The two teams currently in the top four both have two more Premier League games on the fixture list.

The Reds, however, only have one more match on the schedule. This means that Liverpool currently have just a slim chance to reach a top four finish.

They must win their final matchup and hope that one of the other clubs lose both of their remaining games.

Along with facing Leicester, Newcastle must also travel to west London to play Chelsea. Manchester United also play the Blues midweek before finishing their campaign against Fulham next weekend. On the other hand, Liverpool complete their season away to recently relegated Southampton.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Colorsport