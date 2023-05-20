There is no secret that Manchester United need some attacking reinforcements this summer. The Red Devils became for too reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals during the current campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur center forward Harry Kane is an obvious target by United and their manager Erik ten Hag.

However, it seems the club will potentially be looking to add two strikers during the upcoming transfer market.

Manchester United have been monitoring Hojlund for months

Along with possibly Kane, ten Hag is also interested in Rasmus Hojlund. The Atalanta striker has had a solid freshman season with the Italian club. He has managed to score 14 total goals on the season in various competitions while also adding six assists.

Dubbed by some pundits as the “Next Haaland,” Hojlund is good with the ball at his feet and in the air.

The Denmark international is also already putting up impressive numbers for his country as well. Hojlund has five goals in four appearances with the senior squad.

The striker netted all of these scores in his last two starts with Denmark. Hojlund scored a hat trick in his first-ever start for the nation in March against Finland. He then followed that up with a brace three days later.

Additions won’t come cheap for EPL club

Atalanta, however, only brought in the youngster last summer and will be looking for a big return on their investment if they sell the striker.

The Serie A side paid Sturm Graz about $17 million to land Hojlund in late August. Now, The Times is reporting that Atalanta could possibly allow their forward to leave for a fee around $50 million.

It certainly won’t be cheap for United to bolster their front line, but reinforcements are necessary. Entering the weekend, the Red Devils have managed just 51 goals in 35 top-flight matches.

This is the lowest of any team currently in the top seven of the Premier League table. Newcastle and Liverpool, the two teams on either side of United have racked up 67 and 70 goals respectively.

Nabbing Kane from Spurs will be much more difficult than getting Hojlund. The North London club do not want to let their superstar leave this summer. However, Spurs would rather sell Kane to a foreign club rather than a direct domestic rival such as United.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd