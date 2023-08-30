The transfer of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City is almost complete. Wolves, Nunes’ representatives and Manchester City agreed to a transfer worth around $66 million.

To make up for the loss of Kevin De Bruyne to injury, Pep Guardiola sought to improve his midfield options. Previously, City targeted Lucas Paqueta of West Ham, but they have now shifted their focus to Nunes.

Wolves quickly turned down City’s first reported bid of approximately $60 million. This is well below the Molineaux side’s value, which was closer to $76 million. Moreover, Wolves were hesitant to sell their former record signing.

However, the 2022-23 treble winners did not give up on signing Nunes. The Portuguese went on strike earlier this week to try and force through a transfer to the Etihad.

Deal also includes another player going to Molineaux

City and Wolves have since settled their differences. Fabrizio Romano reports the two Premier League clubs struck an agreement. The Italian journalist indicated that the Citizens would only pay around $65.6 million for the Portuguese midfielder.

As per the terms of the deal, 21-year-old youngster Tommy Doyle will be moving in the other way. Doyle, who also plays in the midfield, was on loan at Sheffield United last year and was instrumental in the promotion of that team to the Premier League.

He also played a role in England’s triumph in the Under-21 European Championships this summer, entering the pitch from the bench in the championship game. Earlier this summer, Doyle said he hoped to continue on loan away from Manchester for another season.

Wolves make history as Matheus Nunes joins Manchester City

After the final paperwork is done, Nunes will become City’s fourth signing of the summer. Previously, Guardiola landed Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol, and Jeremy Doku.

This is Wolves’ most expensive transfer ever. The transfer fee will surpass the $60 million that Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal spent for their ex-captain Ruben Neves earlier this summer.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus