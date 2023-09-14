This summer, transfer rumors were swirling around Harry Maguire, the ex-Manchester United captain, and a deal with West Ham.

United and The Hammers reached a $37 million transfer agreement this summer, but Maguire did not join the Hammers. To move to the London Stadium, the defender was willing to take a wage reduction, but he expected United to make up the difference with a massive signing bonus as per reports.

He allegedly demanded a transfer fee of roughly $8.6 million to leave the club. Since then, he has not played much for United. His last appearance was coming on as a substitute for the injured Lisandro Martinez in the final minutes of the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal just before the international break.

Due to injuries and suspensions, including Victor Lindelof’s, manager Ten Hag was forced to play the last minutes of the game with fourth and fifth-choice central defenders, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.

Maguire hits spotlight for all the wrong reasons

Although his sale was not sanctioned, the England defender is still receiving a lot of attention due to Gareth Southgate’s continued support for him in the national team’s starting lineup. However, after scoring an own goal in a 3-1 friendly victory over Scotland, the veteran’s status has plummeted, and he is now fighting an uphill battle to restore his image.

Although the 30-year-old has appeared in 23 minutes of Premier League action this season, he is yet to get a start. This prompted questions over his selection in the Three Lions’ roster. The center-back, meanwhile, is now vulnerable as United’s importance wanes.

Maguire staying at United despite proposed West Ham deal

To silence the critics, he must urgently start playing for a less media-exposed side and doing so successfully. Maguire would fit well with a deal at West Ham. Yet, he claims that the transfer’s failure was not his fault.

“How can I put this? We just didn’t come to an agreement. They were happy for me to stay, and I was happy to fight for my place. I want to do that and every time I train or play I will give everything,” he told the Daily Express.

Maguire reiterated that he wants first-team minutes at the top level.

“I know, at the moment, when I have not started a game in the first four games of the season, the story comes to me. I want to play games, I want to play football. The first four weeks were hard because it was one game a week and the manager didn’t select me, but we have lots of games coming up now and I am sure I will play lots of games.”

PHOTO: IMAGO / Focus Images