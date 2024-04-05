Real Madrid striker Vinicius has dominated headlines throughout the season. Unfortunately, many of these are for the wrong reasons. The Brazilian has become the vocal leader for combating racism in Spanish soccer. But last week, when he broke down in tears at a news appearance, it was clear how badly it was affecting him. Some have speculated that the awful incidents may prevent him from continuing his career in Spain.

As far as Vinicius is concerned, he said a transfer anywhere outside of Real Madrid would mean giving those with prejudice a victory. But the very likely summer move for Kylian Mbappe has cast doubt on key club positions. When the Frenchman’s contract with PSG expires, he will finally fulfill his dream move to the Spanish capital. That’s according to several Spanish sources from February.

A possible ego clash between Mbappe and Vinicius is reportedly a worry, according to the Spanish channel El Debate. Their relative positions and overall impact on the team would make them formidable opponents.

The implication is that if the two can’t work together, it might lead to the Brazilian winger getting the boot. It has long been Los Blancos’s notion, which they have used to build their success and worldwide fame for years.

Transfer would pull Vinicius from Real Madrid spotlight

In any case, Vinicius would have choices if he was willing to leave Real Madrid, El Debate adds. Three clubs—Liverpool, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain—are reportedly prepared to pay up to $216 million to sign the Brazilian.

A summer of transition is upon Liverpool. The news that Jurgen Klopp will be departing Anfield at the season’s conclusion has just added fuel to the fire.

Speculation has circulated that Mohamed Salah, a winger for the Reds, may leave the club before the season ends. They may try to unload the Egyptian this summer in anticipation of his free agency in 2025. Thus, the 23-year-old would be a fantastic addition to their team and would be a suitable replacement for him.

On the other hand, even though Cole Palmer has been their only reliable weapon, their offensive play has been lackluster. To help the 21-year-old find more attacking assistance, Chelsea should sign a multi-role striker who can score goals regularly. They would be well suited for the Whites’ star.

According to the source, Paris Saint-Germain is also willing to pay that sum; the French champions are considering him as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe. Reports have surfaced lately suggesting that Manchester United are interested in the South American as well.

The current deal runs until 2027

His recent performances for Real Madrid have solidified his status as one of the top strikers in the world at the age of 23. This season, the forward has been instrumental, scoring 18 goals and assisting on eight more.

With Vinicius’s help, Real Madrid are in a strong position to win the league and defend their domestic championship. He was also instrumental in their previous success in winning the UEFA Champions League and other significant titles.

Last October, he inked a fresh deal with the financial behemoths, and his present deal is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

