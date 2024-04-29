Paris Saint-Germain is continuing its dominance atop the French top flight. With its 12th title, PSG picked up another Ligue 1 crown in the 2023/24 season. There are still three games remaining in the French season, but PSG owns a 12-point lead at the top. Despite a draw in the side’s most recent matchup against Le Havre, Monaco’s defeat at the hands of Lyon was enough to lock up the title for Luis Enrique’s side.

Perhaps quietly, PSG is assembling what could be a quadruple-winning season. Having already won the Trophee des Champions, the equivalent to the Charity Shield, PSG claimed its second trophy this weekend. With the side facing Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League semifinals this week, PSG will be a strong candidate to reach the final for the second time. Then, domestically, PSG is in the Coupe de France final against Lyon. In that game, PSG will be the favorite to win the French Cup.

That is all in the future, though. What is certain is that PSG is the Ligue 1 champion for the 10th time in the last 12 years. That is second to only Bayern Munich’s reign in the Bundesliga when it comes to dominance in a domestic league. Overall, PSG now has breathing room with the most Ligue 1 titles in history. With 12 all-time wins, Marseille and Saint-Etienne are both sat on 10.

Barring those two wins by Lille and Monaco in the last 12 years, PSG has generally not kept Ligue 1 close. This will be the seventh of those 10 titles where PSG has won by double-digit points. In fairness, last season’s Ligue 1 title race was close. PSG ultimately won by one point, but it had the league wrapped up before the final matchday.

Latest Ligue 1 title could be the perfect PSG sendoff for Kylian Mbappe

One of the players to halt that winning run from PSG was Kylian Mbappe, who won Ligue 1 with PSG in the 2016/17 season. His success as a teenager made the French giants acquire him for a record fee for a French player. With PSG, he has added Coupe de France titles, Ligue 1 wins and Trophee des Champions triumphs. The only thing missing from his trophy cabinet in French soccer is the UEFA Champions League. Fittingly, it is also something missing from PSG’s history.

While no club has as many Ligue 1 titles as PSG, the club has struggled in Europe. With a strong chance to reach the UEFA Champions League Final this season, Kylian Mbappe can bring the club the only thing missing from its trophy haul. All signs point to the superstar leaving in the summer with a move to Real Madrid on the cards. He is the last remaining superstar from PSG’s rampant spending over the last 10 years. Neymar is gone, Lionel Messi is gone, and while they both contributed to league titles, Mbappe can be the one to deliver on the European front.

Regardless of Europe, winning Ligue 1 for the seventh time at the age of 25 is a testament to Kylian Mbappe’s control of French soccer.

PHOTOS: IMAGO