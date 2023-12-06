An already difficult scenario for Lyon in Ligue 1 might get much more complicated as they face a serious battle away from the field.

Lyon has found one win in its 13 league games this season. The club is in a precarious position at the foot of the Ligue 1 standings. The seven-time league winners have completely been off their game.

It should come as no surprise that they are now seeking a third manager. They let go of Laurent Blanc in September and Fabio Grosso, the 2006 World Cup winner with Italy, in late November.

Given their current position at the bottom of the 18-team table, they would be relegated to Ligue 2. Yet, the season is still relatively young. Survival remains a feasible prospect.

With players like Alexandre Lacazette and Dejan Lovren on the squad, Lyon has the squad caliber to compete against any team in Ligue 1. Overtaking relegation rivals like Lorient, Clermont Foot and Strasbourg is possible.

However, they may find it challenging to deal with the pop phenomenon, Taylor Swift.

What does Taylor Swift have to do with Lyon?

The country-pop superstar Taylor Swift might have a significant impact on the Ligue 1 relegation fight this season. She could play a role in Lyon’s demotion. The relegation-promotion match will be played over two legs and will feature the third-worst club from Ligue 1 competing against the victors of a three-way playoff series.

In this round of the playoffs, the top three teams from the second division will also face off. The first leg is scheduled for Thursday, May 30, 2024, while the second leg is scheduled for Sunday, June 2, 2024. The Parc Olympique Lyonnais outfit will likely have a home-field advantage in the return game.

That would put Lyon in a tricky scheduling situation, as brought up by the French media outlet Le Progres earlier this week. The Parc Olympique Lyonnais, or Groupama Stadium, is where the team often plays home games. The venue will host a Taylor Swift concert on the day of the second leg of the playoff.

Between May and August of 2024, Swift will make stops in several European nations as part of her Eras Tour. The global leg kicked off in Mexico City in August. A pair of performances are happening on June 2 and 3 at Groupama Arena.

What would happen if Lyo played in relegation playoff?

The relegation-promotion playoff may embroil Lyon in a heated dispute with the Swift event organizers. Les Gones could play the second leg elsewhere if this situation takes a turn for the worse.

The French side may pay a heavy price for planning concerts without considering the possibility of a relegation battle. Lyon made the Champions League semifinals just three years ago. Relegation is a devastating and unexpected setback.

They already have their hands full trying to remain in the top division. The prospect of having to move and losing home advantage adds insult to injury.

PHOTOS: IMAGO