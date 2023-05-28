Luton Town secured promotion to the Premier League in dramatic fashion as they beat Coventry City on penalties on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in the Championship playoff final.

Luton were one of the founding members of the Premier League back in the early nineties, but they couldn’t play in the top flight as they were relegated the year the league started.

Club languished for years

The club then fell to the third tier just four years after relegation. After their relegation from League Two in the 2009-10 season, Luton dropped to the National League.

However, they won back promotion to League in the 2013-14 season and climbed to League One in 2017-18.

After five years in the Championship, Luton will now rub shoulders in the top flight. It remains to be seen where the club will play home games next season.

The club’s Kenilworth Road stadium is short of meeting the Premier League requirements, and it is believed that a significant investment of over £10m is planned to abide by the rules.

It is believed that broadcasting logistic upgrades are required at the venue, while there are also plans to install floodlights and rebuild Executive Boxes.

It also remains to be seen how Luton manages to comply with installing VAR at their stadium.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu gains unique record

Their achievement to reach the highest echelons of English football is nothing short of incredible that coincides with midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu’s career.

The midfielder is set to become the first player to play for the same club from non-league to the Premier League.

Mpanzu joined Luton on loan from West Ham in front of a paltry crowd of just 621, and later the club paid £50,000 to make his move permanent.

Earlier, Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds congratulated Luton for their promotion to the Premier League. It certainly shows that through meticulous planning and planned investment Wrexham can follow a similar path to the Premier League.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Parsons Media