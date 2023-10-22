Juventus secured a huge away win against AC Milan as they beat the Rossoneri at their own den by 1-0 on Sunday evening.

Milan came into this high-voltage encounter as the stronger of the two sides having won seven of their eight league games this season.

Pioli named attacking lineup

Manager Stefano Pioli thus opted for an attacking lineup with Christian Pulisic and Rafa Leao pulling the strings on the wings, with Olivier Giroud as the lone striker up front.

The home side’s game plan was clear. Milan would take the game to the opposition and stretch the Juventus back line with fast-attacking football.

Giroud almost gave the hosts the lead in the 14th minute, but his low strike on goal was brilliantly tipped around the post by Wojciech Szczesny in the Juventus goal.

The visitors then came close in the 33rd minute when Filip Kostic released Adrien Rabiot on the left wing but the French midfielder dragged his shot just wide.

Milan reduced to to ten men

Four minutes later, much against the run of play Milan were reduced to ten men when defender Malick Thiaw cynically brought down Moise Kean when he was through on goal.

Kean then squandered a golden opportunity just before half-time as he failed to hit the target from close range from Rabiot’s brilliant ball at the back post.

Despite playing with a man down, it was Milan who started the brighter of the two sides after the break.

Leao was a constant threat for the home side on the left as the Portuguese winger tried to take the attack on the Juventus backline on his own.

It was the Old Lady, however, who took the lead in the 63rd minute when Manuel Locatelli’s 30-yard effort took a huge deflection off Rade Krunic to beat Antonio Mirante in the Milan goal.

The game became cagey, thereafter, as Juventus were happy to sit back and frustrate Milan with their numerical superiority and passing in between the lines.

Substitute Dusan Vlahovic came close to double his side’s lead twice late in the game but Mirante denied the striker on both occasions. Milan couldn’t garner clear-cut opportunities despite changing from the bench as the visitors held on for a huge win.

The result means that Juventus cut the gap on their opponents to just a point, and are now two behind Serie A leaders Inter.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side will look to keep the momentum going when they host Hallas Verona next week while Milan face a huge test away at reigning Champions Napoli.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto