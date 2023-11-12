Liverpool grabbed a convincing 3-0 win over Brentford at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. Mohamed Salah scored a finely taken brace while Diogo Jota added a third as the Reds moved to second in the table on goal difference.

As it happened

Follow the Liverpool Brentford live updates from Anfield, including how to watch the game, lineups, and the latest news.

WHO Liverpool vs Brentford WHAT English Premier League WHEN 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Sunday, November 12, 2023 WHERE Peacock Premium STREAM WATCH NOW

With the match being on the final day of the Premier League weekend before the international break starts, both Liverpool and Brentford have a chance to solidify their positions in the top half of the table.

Liverpool Brentford live updates

For viewers in the United States, the game is exclusively live on Peacock. The match commentators are David Stowell and Andy Walker.

A defeat away at Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League was a disappointing result for Liverpool in a match where they conceded three goals. Meanwhile, Thomas Frank’s Brentford side had no midweek games to worry about. Plus, in injury news, Brentford expects goalkeeper Mark Flekken to be available to start.

For Liverpool, The Reds are without Alexis Mac Allister in midfield for the visit of Brentford as the Argentine serves a one-match Premier League suspension.

Follow the best moments of the game commentary below with our live blog:

