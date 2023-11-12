Liverpool grabbed a convincing 3-0 win over Brentford at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. Mohamed Salah scored a finely taken brace while Diogo Jota added a third as the Reds moved to second in the table on goal difference.
As it happened
Follow the Liverpool Brentford live updates from Anfield, including how to watch the game, lineups, and the latest news.
|WHO
|Liverpool vs Brentford
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Sunday, November 12, 2023
|WHERE
|Peacock Premium
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
With the match being on the final day of the Premier League weekend before the international break starts, both Liverpool and Brentford have a chance to solidify their positions in the top half of the table.
Liverpool Brentford live updates
For viewers in the United States, the game is exclusively live on Peacock. The match commentators are David Stowell and Andy Walker.
A defeat away at Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League was a disappointing result for Liverpool in a match where they conceded three goals. Meanwhile, Thomas Frank’s Brentford side had no midweek games to worry about. Plus, in injury news, Brentford expects goalkeeper Mark Flekken to be available to start.
For Liverpool, The Reds are without Alexis Mac Allister in midfield for the visit of Brentford as the Argentine serves a one-match Premier League suspension.
Follow the best moments of the game commentary below with our live blog:
Photo: IMAGO / NurPhoto and IMAGO / Propaganda Photo
Full Time: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford
The Reds grab a comprehensive victory and move second in the table on goal difference.
90+4': Liverpool make another switch
Szoboszlai comes off for McConnell
90' Liverpool make a sub
The brilliant Alexander-Arnold makes way for Quansah as the Reds look to close out the game.
83' Liverpool make double switch
Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot and for Gakpo and Jota
77' Alisson denies Pinnock
Alisson makes a good save from Pinnock's header to keep his clean sheet.
74' Liverpool 3-0 Brentford
Jota makes it three for the Reds with a wonderful curled finish from the edge of the box. Brilliant finish from the Portuguese international.
72' Brentford make a switch
Ghoddos and Yarmolyuk come in for Roerslev and Jensen
66' Brentford come close
Norgaard redirects Mbeumo's corner but neither Wissa nor Pinnock can tap it in in the far post.
62' Liverpool 2-0 Brentford
After several minutes of Brentford dominating the final third, its Salah sho scores with a simple header in the back pot from Tsimikias' sliding cross. There is a VAR check to see if the ball had gone out, but the goal is now given.
57' Endo survives scare
Endo clatters into Norgaard but VAR doesn't take any further action. The Brentford midfielder looks to be limping but is fine to continue.
52' Liverpool dominating proceedings
Tsimikas and Gakpo get into good opportunities but blaze their shot over
We are underway for the second half
Brentford make a change as Onyeka comes in for Janelt
Half Time: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
We have had six minutes of stoppage time.
Brentford manage to get into the Liverpool box but can't have a clear shot on goal. On the other end, Nunez has a long-range shot but it's parried away by Flekken.
Salah then somehow can't keep his shot down from point-blank range following a brilliant Alexander-Arnold switch. That should have been 2-0 for Liverpool.
39' Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
A brilliant goal. Nunez with a wonderful through ball finds Salah, who makes no mistake in opening his body up to drive it past Flekken. The hosts finally get their goal.
37' Matip shown yellow
The Liverpool defender is shown a yellow card for a clumsy tackle on Norgaard.
32' Alisson keeps it level
A brilliant counter-attack sees Mbeumo one-on-one on goal, but Alisson denies the Brentford striker. What a let-off for Liverpool.
30' Two yellow cards for Brentford
Ajer and Norgaard go into the book in quick succession.
27' Offside yet again
After Flekken makes a stunning save to keep Liverpool out, Nunez's bicycle kick hits the back of the net, but the goal is again ruled out.
The Uruguayan has now been denied twice in a short span of time.
23' VAR rules out opener for Liverpool
Liverpool's celebrations are cut short as VAR rules out the opening goal. Szoboszlai scuffs a shot and its Nunez who pokes it in but the referee calls it offside and VAR agrees. Brentford survive...
18' Brentford almost take advantage
As Alexander-Arnold fails to clear the ball in the box, Mbeumo almost gets in a good position, but blazes his shot way over.
10' Liverpool dominating possession
The Reds have now settled into the game and are dominating the ball with their usual composed self.
6' Its end to end
Brentford causing Liverpool problems from a freekick but can't get a shot on goal. Meanwhile the Reds build up with nice interplay and Flekken saves from a deflection
4' Good link up play from Liverpool
Nice link-up play from Szoboszlai and Gakpo but the Dutch winger shoots straight to Flekken. Easy save
3' Brentford try to put some early pressure
The visitors will not sit back and will try to push the Reds. Liverpool settling in their rhythm with confident passing out from the back
And we are underway
Brentford get us started in front of a vociferous Anfield
Brentford's form a good omen
Since their loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford, a month back, the Bees have won their last three league games coming to Anfield.
Recent history favor Liverpool
The hosts have won their last seven games against Brentford having scored 16 times and conceding just once.
The team news are in as we are just 15 minutes away from the start
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Jota, Salah, Nunez
Brentford: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Mbeumo, Wissa
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season