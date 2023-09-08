Liverpool is closing the new Anfield Road stand for the next three games as the club rushes to finish renovation.

Construction business Buckingham Group, which was in charge of the reconstruction, ran into financial trouble because of the delays. They filed a notice to appoint administrators, throwing the whole project into doubt.

Liverpool seized possession of the facility notwithstanding the Buckingham Group’s difficulties. Construction of the stand started in 2021. COVID-19 delayed initial plans and timelines.

Liverpool planned to have Anfield Road ready for start of season

The Reds intended on playing to a capacity crowd in their first home game of the 2023-24 Premier League. Renovation on the stand was incomplete. Several setbacks have hampered the project.

Then, only last month, Liverpool found out that the business it had hired to do the job had gone into administration. The first level of the Anfield Road Stand had been built at that time. In actuality, it had the capacity to hold supporters of the opening league match.

However, the remainder was never completed. Inadequate capacity has cost Jurgen Klopp’s side money due to lower-than-expected attendance to kick off the season. Fans who had planned to profit from the project’s completion and the additional tickets made available due to an enhanced capacity have also been negatively impacted as the process has dragged on.

Which games will see stand closed?

Everything that happened caused a complete shutdown of operations. But the club has worked rapidly to get it back up and running so that Anfield may be at full capacity again as soon as possible. Three weeks following the bankruptcy of Buckingham Group, Liverpool hired Rayner Rowen Construction and other contractors to continue the project.

When West Ham, Leicester City and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise come to town, the upper level of the new stand will close. It was the same practice for home games against Bournemouth and Aston Villa, the Daily Mail says.

