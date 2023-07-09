On Saturday night, Inter Miami battled hard against DC United and came away with a 2-2 draw.

For the first time in Major League Soccer history, two Academy products scored in the same match (both Benjamin Cremaschi and Noah Allen are Homegrown players).

More than ever before in a club’s MLS history, six Academy graduates played significant roles in the victory.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender was in the starting lineup, as were central defenders Ian Fray, Sergii Kryvtsov, and Noah Allen, holding down the fort alongside David Ruiz and Dixon Arroyo, with wingbacks Benjamin Cremaschi and Robert Taylor; up top, striker and captain Josef Martnez was joined by Nicolás Stefanelli and Rodolfo Pizarro.

Short-term loanees from the Club’s MLS NEXT Pro squad, defender Israel Boatwright and midfielder Lawson Sunderland saw action off the bench for Inter Miami CF II.

Nine of the twenty players on the matchday roster—Allen, Edison Azcona, Boatwright, Shanyder Borgelin, Cremaschi, Fray, Harvey Neville, Ruiz, and Sunderland—are products of the Club’s youth academy.

Do Inter Miami have chance to make MLS playoffs?

The tally of Inter Miami’s winless games is now equal for the most ever. After Saturday’s stalemate with DC United, Inter Miami have now gone 10 MLS games without a victory, matching the league-long streak of Sporting KC earlier this season. Since May 13, the Herons haven’t tasted victory.

Despite that, Inter Miami is not eliminated from MLS postseason contention yet.

They still have a lot to fight for, especially knowing that on October 21, the regular season will officially conclude.

Do Inter Miami have chance for silverware this season?

If they don’t reach the playoffs, ex-Barcelona trio Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba will join a squad with no stake in the league standings and no incentive to win. The remaining league schedule for the DRV PNK Stadium outfit includes 13 matches, but the US Open Cup is their best shot at winning a trophy this year.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire