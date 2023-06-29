Apple has flip-flopped and has now decided that Leagues Cup will be available on MLS Season Pass to residents in Mexico after all.

When Apple announced the deal in November 2022, Mexico was excluded from watching Leagues Cup through MLS Season Pass. So why the sudden change less than one month before the Leagues Cup schedule kicks off?

Sources have confirmed to World Soccer Talk that television broadcasters in Mexico were uninterested in broadcasting Leagues Cup. Those included Televisa, Azteca, FOX Sports, Claro and others. It appears the tournament is not being taken as seriously as it is in the United States.

Initially, Apple had excluded making Leagues Cup available on MLS Season Pass in Mexico. Liga MX believed they’d be able to garner significant TV revenue for the unique competition. Plus, with the addition of Lionel Messi to the competition, it adds plenty more intrigue.

But with time running out and the league not wanting to make a last minute decision, Apple made a U-turn and is now offering Leagues Cup instead to MLS Season Pass subscribers in Mexico.

Liga MX and Leagues Cup rights in Mexico

On paper, Liga MX and Leagues Cup rights in Mexico should have netted a substantial amount of TV revenue.

However, the 2023 Leagues Cup that will include clubs from Liga MX and MLS for the first time, will instead need to rely on subscriptions to MLS Season Pass both in Mexico and the United States. It’s a blow to the reach of Liga MX and the Leagues Cup, but certainly is going to help increase the revenue earned by Apple’s MLS Season Pass service.

The question is, will Mexican fans in Mexico and the United States pay to watch MLS Season Pass? Particularly, for an audience who are so accustomed to watching games on television.

In the United States, select Leagues Cup games will be shown on Univision’s channels, but the vast majority are exclusive to MLS Season Pass.

The tournament runs from July 21 through August 19, during the break between the seasons of the Mexican top division and Major Soccer League.

The top three finishers will advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 and are eligible to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup. A total of 77 games will be played.

TelevisaUnivision may offer solution

Reports in Mexico indicate that it’s possible that TelevisaUnivision, who runs TUDN, may still find a way to get the TV rights to Leagues Cup in Mexico. The solution, per the report, is for Televisa to partner with other TV broadcasters to raise the rights fees needed.

MLS Season Pass in Mexico: How much does it cost?

As per Liga MX’s official site, more than a hundred different nations and territories may sign up for MLS Season Pass, a service offered by Apple and Major League Soccer via the Apple TV app. For subscribers to the MLS Season Pass, every Leagues Cup and MLS match is available through the Apple TV app on billions of devices like as smart TVs, streaming devices, Apple devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web.

Subscriptions to MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app in Mexico cost $149.00 MXN per month or $499 MXN for the remainder of the season, while Apple TV+ customers may sign up at a discounted price of $99 MXN per month or $399 MXN for the rest of the season. Using Apple’s Family Sharing feature, up to six people in the same household may use the service with their own individual Apple ID and password.

