Leicester City looks ready to name Steve Cooper as its next head coach. The Foxes have been on the search for a new manager ever since Enzo Maresca departed the club. The Italian recently joined Chelsea despite leading Leicester back to the Premier League. Chelsea was also targeting a new coach after previously parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

According to Sky Sports, Leicester brass has already struck a deal with Cooper. The team shifted its focus to the former Nottingham Forest coach after discussions broke down with Graham Potter. Potter previously managed Brighton and Chelsea but has been without a job since getting fired by the Blues in April of 2023.

The Englishman may have been Leicester’s first choice, but the two sides reportedly could not agree on contract terms. Potter has seemingly been picky about choosing his next destination. The coach has been approached by several clubs, only for deals to fall through. Assuming Gareth Southgate soon departs the England national team, Potter could then become a contender for the role.

Welsh coach guided Forest to the Premier League under difficult circumstances

Cooper previously found relative success with Swansea from 2019 to 2021. The Welsh coach, however, could not quite lead the team back to the Premier League. After parting ways with the Swans, Cooper then found a home at Forest. The manager arrived at the club as they sat bottom of the Championship table in September of 2021.

Despite its position in the standings, Cooper quickly got the team back on track. He led Forest to the promotion playoffs in his first season at the helm. The East Midlands side then officially earned a place back in the Premier League following a triumph against Huddersfield in May 2022.

The dramatic turnaround, and then securing top-flight status the following season, made Cooper a popular figure at Forest. Cooper, however, was eventually sacked by club owner Evangelos Marinakis in December of 2023. The decision was not exactly received well by many Forest fans.

Steve Cooper is seemingly a solid match with Leicester City

Cooper will now have the tough task of keeping Leicester in the Premier League. The Foxes currently have a fairly talented squad, but face a potential points penalty to start the 2024/25 campaign. English officials previously charged the club for breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR). As a result, Leicester could very well start the upcoming season behind the eight ball.

With financial issues looming, the Foxes may sell some of their top players this summer. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is the club’s most valuable asset at the moment. He is a constant focus of transfer rumors. The midfielder was the team’s Player of the Season for the most recent campaign.

Cooper will certainly have his hands full at his new club. Nevertheless, the Welshman could very well be the ideal coach to keep the Foxes afloat in the Premier League. Maresca’s departure did not upset many Leicester supporters. Many considered the Italian’s style too risky for a newly promoted side. Cooper, however, brings a sense of organization and stability to the club.

