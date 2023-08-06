Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall struck twice in the last thirteen minutes as Leicester City began their life in the Championship with a win at the King Power Stadium against Coventry City on Sunday afternoon.

The away side took the lead in the 47th minute when Kyle McFadzean scored the opening goal of the day from the near post following a corner.

Coventry spurn opportunities

Coventry would rue the missed opportunities that came their way as the hosts struggled for large parts of the game. The hosts finally equalized in the 77th minute when Dewsbury-Hall’s powerful header hit the back of the net.

Coventry came agonizingly close to restoring their lead when substitute Haji Wright came hit the crossbar with a powerful shot.

Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen deflected the USMNT striker’s effort before it struck the woodwork.

Just a minute later, Leicester took the lead when Dewsbury-Hall scored his second of the day with a brilliant, curled effort from 15 yards.

New Foxes manager Enzo Maresca would have been pleased with his side’s comeback win at home.

Maresca has a tough job ahead

However, he will surely realize that he has a tough job in his hands to bring his team back up to the Premier League after being relegated last season.

Maresca said, “We conceded from a set-piece. It was not easy to come back but we did it. And the feeling to get three points was unbelievable. It is never easy, especially against a team that less than two months ago was in the final to get promoted, a very good team with good organisation.”

“When I checked the numbers of the players in terms of goals and assists, I told them that they have the quality to score more goals and make more assists. The only way to do it is to arrive in the box. For attacking midfielders like Kiernan, Dennis and Wilfred Ndidi, the only way to score is to arrive in the box. And Kiernan scored because he was there.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images