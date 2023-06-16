Leicester City is reportedly ready to hire Enzo Maresca as their new head coach. The 43-year-old Italian previously worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Maresca collected a Premier League title medal at the completion of the 2022/23 campaign after being brought in last June.

Leicester set for rebuild under Enzo Maresca after relegation from EPL

The Foxes are in need of a new coach after Dean Smith was let go after failing to save the club from relegation. Smith previously joined the team in April in a last-gasp effort to avoid the drop. Nevertheless, the coach only managed to win two of his eight top-flight matches in charge. Leicester finished 18th in the Premier League table, two points from safety.

With the club heading for the second-tiered Championship, Maresca and club brass will have some major squad decisions in the coming weeks. Star players such as James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne are almost certain to depart the team.

Maddison and Barnes are the top two attacking players in the squad and will garner significant transfer fees. They are both being targeted by multiple Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle. Castagne is also reportedly being tracked by Arsenal.

Seven first-team players have already left club

Along with these potential transfers, Leicester has also already allowed seven players to leave the club. Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez, and Tete all departed the team in June after their contracts expired. Tielemans is joining Aston Villa, while Soyuncu will leave England for Atletico Madrid.

As the squad faces major changes, Maresca must help Leicester rebuild in the Championship. The Italian coach does have some managerial experience under his belt. Maresca previously managed Italian side Parma in 2021. However, the coach lasted just a few months. Parma sacked him after 14 total matches in charge. He managed to win just four of these 14 games in charge of the Serie B side.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sportsphoto