The 2023/24 Real Madrid kit has leaked online, and it’s a classic look for the legendary club.

But the new shirt shows off an updated visual identity for LaLiga as well.

Here’s a peak at the new shirt design:

It’s a straightforward white shirt, in the same raglan cut as the new Arsenal tops.

Dark navy trims the collar, sleeve cuffs, and sides, along with a hem stripe around the lower back. Same goes for the Adidas and Emirates logos. Further trim is in gold, including the Adidas shoulder stripes. The club rally cry of “¡Hala Madrid!” adorns the rear neckline.

Of note though is this is one of the first looks we’re getting at the new LaLiga logo. Gone is the familiar buckyball encircled by rainbow colors. The new image for the league is a stylized “LL” mark (which kind of looks like a “4”), with “LALIGA” underneath, enclosed in a white rectangle. ROYGBIV has been replaced with one color, a bold orange, and it looks like this:

Reviewing the 2023/24 Real Madrid kit

Real Madrid’s simple white kit is pretty hard to mess up. But it’s also hard to do something that really stands out with it. Here the darker, bold trim colors really pop against the white, and it’s a very sharp visual.

It feels much more substantial than last year’s more subdued look.

The wrap-around collar detail on the front adds a little hint of interest, and a trim-color trim treatment there and on the sleeve cuffs is always nice.

It’s hard to point out anything wrong with this design. One little nitpicky thing might be to adjust the color of the blue sash in the RMCF badge to match the darker navy of the shirt. But otherwise this is a A+ effort.

Grade: A+

How do you like the new Madrid threads (and LaLiga badge)? Let the world know in the comments below.