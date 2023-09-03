Inter Milan maintained their perfect start to the Serie A season as they thrashed Fiorentina 4-0 on Sunday evening.

The Nerazzurri kept pace with fellow cross-town rivals AC Milan, with both sides having nine points from three games.

Simone Inzaghi’s side showed their superiority over the entire ninety minutes as the traveling Viola outfit hardly matched the hosts.

Thuram gave Inter the lead

Marcus Thuram’s brilliant header in the 23rd minute gave Inter a deserving lead on the day.

The French forward almost doubled his side’s lead just seven minutes later but this time, his header flew past the goal as Fiorentina survived. Hakan Calhanoglu too, came close for Inter with his free kick just narrowly missing the target.

Lautaro Martinez finally extended his side’s lead in the 53rd minute being played through on goal by Thuram just minutes after Denzel Dumfries hit the post following a swift Inter move.

The hosts were then awarded a penalty when Fiorentina keeper Oliver Christensen brought down Thuram just five minutes later. Calhanoglu stepped up to make it 3-0 before Lautaro scored his second of the day in the 73rd minute to cap off a memorable win.

Calhanoglu in fine form

The Argentine striker has been in fine form this season, already scoring five goals in three games.

With Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku leaving the club in the summer, El Toro now has Thuram, who is much more mobile, helping him to run behind the channels and create space.

The result would also give a lot of confidence to Inzaghi as his team are yet to concede in the new season despite Andre Onana leaving for Manchester United in the transfer window. The Nerazzurri will now host Milan for the Derby della Madonnina in their first game after the International break.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, would be disappointed with the way they played. The Viola capitulated in every department and will look to bounce back as they aim to challenge for a top-six place this season.

Photo credit: IMAGO / IPA Sport