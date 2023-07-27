New negotiations for Romelu Lukaku’s summer transfer to Juventus from Chelsea are imminent.

The Old Lady is reportedly still interested in signing Romelu Lukaku. The Serie A powerhouse is stepping up its pursuit of the Chelsea striker during the current transfer window. This summer, the Belgian international is worth $44 million to the Blues.

After spending last year on loan at Inter, Lukaku has garnered interest from many Italian teams, including the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza side. However, after learning of the Belgian’s discussions with their arch-rivals, Juventus, Inter decided to end their pursuit of the veteran striker.

Juventus contact angered Nerazzurri

A single choice, such as contacting Juve, may have far-reaching consequences for Lukaku now. The Chelsea forward failed to improve under Simone Inzaghi’s wing, as he had an injury-plagued season back at Inter on loan from Chelsea.

Nonetheless, he contributed to several key goals in the second part of the 2022/23 campaign. As a result, this summer, he was expected to return there permanently.

Despite Inter’s best efforts, they were unable to bring the ace back on a permanent $44 million transfer. The Belgian player ignored the club’s offer and didn’t return their phone calls. Even his former teammates sought to get in touch with Lukaku, now 30, to find out what was going on.

Lautaro Martinez blasts former Inter teammate Lukaku

Lautaro Martinez, who has played alongside Lukaku in the striking position for three of the previous four seasons at Inter Milan, says he made an effort to get through to his former teammate. However, none of it helped.

“I was disappointed, it’s the truth. I also tried to call him in those days of chaos, he never answered me. The same he did with my other companions. After so many years together, after so many things lived together, I was disappointed. Thankfully, it’s his choice. I wish him the best”, Martinez made the startling revelation during an explosive interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo