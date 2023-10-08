Gabriel Martinelli scored an 87th-minute winner as Arsenal beat Manchester 1-0 to secure huge three points at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

For most of the game, there was nothing to separate the two sides, but the hosts rode their luck to victory as Martinelli’s shot deflected off Nathan Ake to wrongfoot Ederson and hit the back of the net.

City start brightest

It was City, however, who started the better of the two sides and almost went ahead in the fourth minute. Declan Rice cleared Josko Gvardiol’s goal-bound effort off the line before Ake fired his shot over the bar after being one-on-one with David Raya in the Arsenal goal.

Raya was then lucky in the 18th minute not to concede as the ball hit the side net after he was closed down by Jualian Alvarez, having taken too much time on the ball.

Mateo Kovacic was fortunate to be on the pitch after an over-aggressive tackle on Martin Odegaard as the Croatian received a yellow card for his troubles.

Two minutes later, the City midfielder again made a rash challenge but the referee didn’t brandish marching orders as both sides went into break, goalless.

Throughout the second half, the game was poised on a knife’s edge but Martinelli’s introduction from the bench gave Arsenal more life up front in the final third.

The Brazilian finally made the difference three minutes later as the home fans entered delirium.

The three points lift the Gunners to 20 points from 8 games and second in the table behind Tottenham.

This was also Arsenal’s first win over City in the Premier League in eight years. With the defeat, City have lost twice following last weekend’s shock at Wolves.

Pep Guardiola’s side have 18 points from eight games and are third going into the international break.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images